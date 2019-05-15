Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

Google Calendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2019-05-15 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2019-05-15 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2019-05-15 07:30:00 iCalendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2019-05-15 07:30:00

Frautschi Point Parking Lot Lake Mendota Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: We will focus on seeing warblers through leafy foliage and will look for other spring migrants. Bring binoculars and a field guide if you have them. Meet at the Frautschi Point parking lot on Lake Mendota Drive. Leader: Roma Lenehan (238-5406, rlenehan@charter.net).

Info

Frautschi Point Parking Lot Lake Mendota Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
Environment
608-238-5406
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2019-05-15 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2019-05-15 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2019-05-15 07:30:00 iCalendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2019-05-15 07:30:00