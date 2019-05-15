Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip
Frautschi Point Parking Lot Lake Mendota Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: We will focus on seeing warblers through leafy foliage and will look for other spring migrants. Bring binoculars and a field guide if you have them. Meet at the Frautschi Point parking lot on Lake Mendota Drive. Leader: Roma Lenehan (238-5406, rlenehan@charter.net).
Info
Frautschi Point Parking Lot Lake Mendota Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
Environment