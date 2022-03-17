ONLINE: Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: "Pheasant Branch Creek: Where does all this water come from?"

﻿This virtual presentation will be a joint session of the Friends’ Conservancy Days and the Sustainability Committee’s “Sustainable U” series.

We hear the term “watershed” a lot in reference to water resources, but what does that term really mean? Focusing on Middleton’s beloved Pheasant Branch Creek, we’ll explore how water moves from the edges of the watershed all the way to Lake Mendota. We’ll also take a look at the famous (or infamous) rain event and flood of August 2018 to get a glimpse of how climate change is already impacting Middleton.

The featured speaker will be Jim Bachhuber, a retired stormwater consultant who is an occasional instructor at UW-Madison. Jim also serves on the City of Middleton’s Water Resources Commission and has served on the Board of the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy.

Every Conservancy Day is:

Free — thanks to your donations and membership as a Friend

Open to the public

For all ages unless a specific age group is given in the program description

Diverse topics — More than 400 participants each year enjoy topics ranging from wildlife, science, resource management, natural and cultural history and current community issues

﻿Mark your calendars for these inspiring and special events the third Wednesday of each odd month, from January through November.