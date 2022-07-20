Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Join folks from the Madison Herpetology Society as they bring educational reptile species to the Conservancy and discuss herptiles species in the area. We will also hear from Chris Kubiak – Coordinator of the FOPBC Frog and Toad Survey on community science efforts in in the Conservancy.

Conservancy Days occur on odd months, 3rd Wednesdays, 6:30 to 7:30 PM.