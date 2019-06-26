Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Work Day

press release: Join in tending the new prairies at the John C. Bock Community Forest. The prairies are a great example of high quality restoration on public lands. We'll meet at the garden shed in the middle of the enclosed garden. It's on Highland Way, just off Century Avenue, at the crest of the hill east of Allen Blvd. There's a stop light at the intersection of Century and Highland - turn at the light and follow the road until you see the garden area on the left at the end of the open field. There's lots of on-street parking.

Dress for the weather, and wear long pants, socks and sturdy shoes. Long sleeves and hats are also recommended - along with insect repellent and sunscreen. Bring your favorite work gloves if you have some.

Please RSVP to restoration@pheasantbranch.org if you're planning to come to help with planning enough supplies for everyone.