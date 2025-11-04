media release: The Fair Housing Center of Greater Madison is offering a free in-person fair housing training seminar for owners and managers of rental properties, or staff operating shelters or residential programs, in Madison. Please note that this training is intended for housing providers, not housing consumers or members of the general public. If you are interested in scheduling a fair housing presentation for consumers, a service provider, or any other community-based group, please contact us at 414-278-1240.

Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Bayview Community Centerm 103 La Mariposa Lane, First Floor Classroom

To register for this seminar, visit https://tinyurl.com/ MadisonFHTrainingNov2025 or call 414-278-1240.

The seminar will include information about the protected classes and prohibited practices delineated by local, state, and federal fair housing laws, as well as reasonable accommodations and modifications for tenants with disabilities.

If you need materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access our services, please call 414-278-1240.

The material presented during this seminar is intended for general information purposes only and does not constitute legal advice.

Recording of the seminar is not permitted.