media release: The Fair Housing Center of Greater Madison is offering a free in-person fair housing training seminar for owners and managers of rental properties, or staff operating shelters or residential programs, in Madison:

May 24, 2023, 1—3 p.m., Madison Public Library Central Branch, 201 W. Mifflin St, Room 302

To register for this seminar, visit https://tinyurl.com/ FHTrainingMadison or call 608-257-0853.

The seminar will include information about the protected classes and prohibited practices delineated by local, state and federal fair housing laws, as well as reasonable accommodations and modifications for tenants with disabilities.

If you need materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access our services, please call 608-257-0853.