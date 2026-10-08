media release: The Fair Housing Center of Greater Madison is offering a free in-person fair housing training seminar for owners and managers of rental properties, or staff operating shelters or residential programs, in Madison. Monday, November 30, 202610 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Madison Public Library, Central Branch

201 W. Mifflin St., Madison

Room 302

To register for this seminar, visit https://tinyurl.com/MadisonFHTrainingNov2026 or call 414-278-1240.The seminar will include information about the protected classes and prohibited practices delineated by local, state, and federal fair housing laws, as well as reasonable accommodations and modifications for tenants with disabilities. If you need materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access our services, please call 414-278-1240.The material presented during the seminar is intended for general information purposes only and does not constitute legal advice.