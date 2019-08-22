The Fair Housing Center of Greater Madison is offering a free fair housing training seminar for owners and managers of rental property:

Thursday, August 22, 5:30 to 7:30pm, Madison Public Library – Lakeview Branch, 2845 N. Sherman Avenue

While the seminar is free, we ask that attendees register so we'll be sure to have enough of our training materials available. To register, or for more information, call us at 608-257-0853.

The seminar will include information about the protected classes and prohibited practices delineated by local, state and federal fair housing laws; reasonable accommodations and modifications for tenants with disabilities; advertising rental units in compliance with fair housing laws; non-discriminatory negotiation with prospective tenants, and much more.

This seminar is supported by funding from the city of Madison Community Development Block Grant Program.

If you need materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access our services, please call 608-257-0853.