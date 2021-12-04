ONLINE: Fair Housing Training Seminar

media release: The Fair Housing Center of Greater Madison is offering free online fair housing training seminars for owners and managers of rental property in Madison:

Saturday, December 4, 12:00 – 1:30pm; Wednesday, December 8, 10:00 – 11:30am; Tuesday, December 14, 6:00 – 7:30pm

To register for one of these free online seminars, visit https://tinyurl.com/ FairHousingMadison or call 414-278-1240.

The seminars will include information about the protected classes and prohibited practices delineated by local, state and federal fair housing laws, as well as emerging issues such as sexual harassment and hate incidents in housing situations.

If you need materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access our services, please call 414-278-1240.

This material presented during these seminars is intended for general information purposes only and does not constitute legal advice.

Recording of the seminars is not permitted.