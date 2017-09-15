Family Fun Night

Get into the Rhythm "B 4" School this fall! Join the bucket drumming fun with percussionist Kathleen "Kate" McClain. Bucket drums bring on great rhythm/beats, sounds, and unlimited music possibilities. So break out your creativity and be willing to give 'em a try - the most inexpensive drums you can buy. Bucket drums and sticks will be provided. Kate will introduce basic sounds and beats. You'll be drumming like you were born with drums sticks in your hands. Recommended for children 5 years and up. Family Fun Nights are funded by a gift from The Capital Times Kids Fund.