Family Fun Night

Google Calendar - Family Fun Night - 2017-09-15 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Fun Night - 2017-09-15 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Fun Night - 2017-09-15 18:30:00 iCalendar - Family Fun Night - 2017-09-15 18:30:00

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

Get into the Rhythm "B 4" School this fall! Join the bucket drumming fun with percussionist Kathleen "Kate" McClain. Bucket drums bring on great rhythm/beats, sounds, and unlimited music possibilities. So break out your creativity and be willing to give 'em a try - the most inexpensive drums you can buy. Bucket drums and sticks will be provided. Kate will introduce basic sounds and beats. You'll be drumming like you were born with drums sticks in your hands. Recommended for children 5 years and up. Family Fun Nights are funded by a gift from The Capital Times Kids Fund.

Info
South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Kids & Family
608-266-6395
Google Calendar - Family Fun Night - 2017-09-15 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Fun Night - 2017-09-15 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Fun Night - 2017-09-15 18:30:00 iCalendar - Family Fun Night - 2017-09-15 18:30:00