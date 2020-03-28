press release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is holding the annual Flashlight Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 28, 7:45-8:45 pm. This is a special event for youth in grades 4-8.

Experience this tradition in a whole new way! Turn on those flashlights, light up the night sky and join your friends at a top secret location to find over 2,000 eggs. Everyone leaves with something sweet, but only the lucky ones find the grand prize eggs. The event is held rain or moonshine, so dress for the weather. Adults are not allowed on the hunting field, but are welcome to watch the fun. Pre-registration is required, event is expected to sell out. Participants must bring a bag and a strong flashlight. Use course # 23444 to register at mscr.org

Please visit mscr.org or call 204-3000 for more information. MSCR, a department of the Madison Metropolitan School District, offers a wide range of recreation programs for all ages -- serving the community since 1926.