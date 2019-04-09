Friends of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve Annual Meeting
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve invite you to attend our Annual Meeting on Tuesday, April 9, at 7:00 p.m at UW Arboretum Visitor Center. Join us at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments and socializing. Our special guest, Matt Reetz of Madison Audubon Society, will speak about the incredible (and perilous) lives of migratory birds. The public is welcome to this free event. Please bring a friend!
