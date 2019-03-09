Ghana Independence Celebration

press release: The Ghana Association of Madison (GhAMA) cordially invites you to this year’s Ghana Independence celebration scheduled for March 9, at 7pm at the Radisson Hotel in Madison. Come enjoy cultural performances, a variety of food and good company. Of course, there will be good music to dance to all night long. Your presence and participation would be of great value to the cause of the Association during this event.

Radisson 517 Grand Canyon Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
