The Gibson Brothers, Chicago Farmer

press release: "Bluegrass superstars" (New York Times), the Gibson Brothers, will be bringing songs from their brand new release In The Ground on tour this spring with stops across the east coast and Colorado.

With accolades including the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year; Song of the Year; Songwriter of the Year and Album of the Year—in some cases multiple times—the Gibson Brothers truly need no introduction in the worlds of bluegrass and acoustic music, there are still some who are not yet familiar with their music. For them, In The Ground is the perfect record—just as it is for long-time Gibson Brothers fans, too.

The Gibson Brothers’ brand of roots music is a visceral mix of heritage and soaring harmony, making them the premiere brother duet of the genre, following in the footsteps of legendary brother acts such as the Stanley Brothers, Jim & Jesse, and the Osborne Brothers. Their first-ever album of entirely original songs, In the Ground sees the Gibson Brothers taking on their own roots as the sixth generation of Gibsons to grow up on their family farm. They follow up their stellar, 5-times nominated tribute to brother harmonies, Brotherhood, with this latest effort, which digs even deeper into their commitment to family and their history. The themes come from the farm, their childhood, and the region in which they were raised. One can hear their dedication to the songs, from the lighthearted to the profound; in the modernity of the lyrics, matched with a virtuosity that feels somehow both traditional and revelatory. Featuring celebrated, award-winning Dobro player Rob Ickes, In the Ground reaches into new territory for the Gibson Brothers as they reflect on their past.

The Gibson Brothers will be touring with their longtime band featuring Mike Barber (bass), Jesse Brock (mandolin), and Clayton Campbell (fiddle).