Great World Texts
UW Union South-Varsity Hall 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: At 24 high schools across the state, students have been studying renowned writer Manuel Puig’s 1976 novel, Kiss of the Spider Woman. This revolutionary story focuses on two prisoners who form a strong bond in their cell just prior to the start of Argentina’s Dirty War. On April 8, 2020, more than 1,000 students will convene to discuss Puig’s novel at the 16th annual Great World Texts in Wisconsin student conference at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, along with celebrated academic, Suzanne Jill Levine.
The Great World Texts in Wisconsin program reaches students and teachers in dozens of school districts throughout the state of Wisconsin. Drawing from world literature throughout the ages, the program’s selection of texts reflects a capacious understanding of the idea of the “literary classic.” In previous years, faculty, teachers, and students have collaborated on texts associated with 16th century China, ancient Greece, and contemporary India. Each year, participating students read and discuss one such work in their classrooms and create projects which connect the book to their own interests.
GREAT WORLD TEXTS: KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN IN WISCONSIN
Student Conference Schedule
Monday, March 9, 2020, Wisconsin Institute for Discovery (WID), 330 N Orchard St, Madison, WI 53715, and Union South, 1308 W Dayton St, Madison, WI 53715
Plenary: Teachers, parents, campus and program partners welcome!
Union South (Varsity Hall, Second Floor)
8:45-9:00 Welcome
9:00-10:15 Plenary Session
10:15-10:30 Break
10:30-11:30 Keynote Address with Suzanne Jill Levine
11:30-12:15 Lunch Break
12:15-12:30 Passing Period: Proceed to the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery
Poster Sessions: All visitors are welcome to participate!
Wisconsin Institute for Discovery (Ground Floor)
12:30-2:30 Student Poster Sessions
Session 1 (12:30-1:30) Group 1 schools present projects
Group 2 schools tour project sessions
Session 2 (1:30-2:30) Group 1 schools tour project sessions
Group 2 schools present projects
2:30-2:45 Project Prizes, Closing Remarks and Departures
Public Evening Lecture: All are welcome!
Madison Central Library (Third Floor)
7-8:30 Suzanne Jill Levine’s Humanities Without Boundaries lecture
Kiss of the Spider Woman in Wisconsin is an initiative of the Center for the Humanities at the University of Wisconsin Madison, supported by the A. W. Mellon Foundation; the Evjue Foundation; UW-Madison Libraries; the Department of English; the Anonymous Fund of the College of Letters & Science; and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.