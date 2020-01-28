Hearing Loss Association of America-Madison Chapter

press release: Join us at for movie night with Open Captions!

1917: Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/YqNYrYUiMfg

Meet in the lobby at 6 pm. Movie begins at 6:30 pm. This movie night is in place of our regular monthly meeting. That being said, we will meet right after the movie in the area next to the concession or lobby area to socialize and discuss the movie.

The meetings are open to everyone including family members and friends. All meetings are looped for the benefit of those with telecoils in their hearing aids or cochlear implants. CART services are provided so that every word that is said can also be read in real time.