× Expand Sharon Vanorny Designs from the 2015 Hair Affair.

(2017 pick) You had us at the theme: Myths + Monsters. The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art will host its fifth biennial celebration of Hair Affair: The Art of Hair. High-flying hair sculptures designed by Madison-area salons will take center-stage as models descend the museum’s glass staircase and mingle with guests in the MMoCA lobby. The event benefits MMoCA’s free exhibitions and education programs, and includes a live DJ, seasonal hors d'oeuvres, signature cocktails and silent auction.

press release: The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art will host its sixth biennial celebration of Hair Affair: The Art of Hair on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with the theme of the zodiac. During Hair Affair, high-flying hair sculptures, designed by premier Madison-area salons, will take center-stage as models descend the museum’s stunning glass staircase and mingle with guests in the MMoCA lobby. The event benefits MMoCA’s free exhibitions and education programs.