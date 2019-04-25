Hair Affair: The Art of Hair
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Sharon Vanorny
Designs from the 2015 Hair Affair.
(2017 pick) You had us at the theme: Myths + Monsters. The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art will host its fifth biennial celebration of Hair Affair: The Art of Hair. High-flying hair sculptures designed by Madison-area salons will take center-stage as models descend the museum’s glass staircase and mingle with guests in the MMoCA lobby. The event benefits MMoCA’s free exhibitions and education programs, and includes a live DJ, seasonal hors d'oeuvres, signature cocktails and silent auction.
press release: The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art will host its sixth biennial celebration of Hair Affair: The Art of Hair on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with the theme of the zodiac. During Hair Affair, high-flying hair sculptures, designed by premier Madison-area salons, will take center-stage as models descend the museum’s stunning glass staircase and mingle with guests in the MMoCA lobby. The event benefits MMoCA’s free exhibitions and education programs.