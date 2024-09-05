Hideki Suzuki, Jolynn Reigeluth

media release: Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public during regular business hours and before and after performances. Most artwork in our exhibitions is for sale.

Tuesday, Sept. 3 – Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024

Gallery I: Abandoned Abundance : Erin Liljegren and Christina Ruhaak create tactile environments enhanced by their vivid and complex use of color. Liljegren investigates the deprivation of natural resources and the over-consumption of consumer goods using paint and repurposed materials. Ruhaak amasses and layers the remnants of domestic life as commentary on global frictions and the consequences to families and communities.

Gallery II: Masks & Mirrors : Hideki Suzuki and Jolynn Reigeluth 's joint exhibition blends observations, imagination and humor in our everyday lives. Suziki's allegorical masks and Reigeluth's satirical portraits explore myth, history and human absurdities, igniting introspective laughter and peculiar emotional revelations.

Gallery III: A Place of Whim and Wonder: This collection of vibrant, whimsical and multifaceted works by Sydney Berkeley and Poornima Moorthy embody the magic of life and allude to notions such as the fanciful experience of childhood, the hidden beauty twinkling within each moment and the intense human experience of being alive.

Playhouse Gallery: In Search of Awe by PhotoMidwest, Tuesday, Aug. 27 – Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024: Photographic images capable of evoking a sense of awe possess a distinctiveness that makes them stand out from the ordinary. They have the power to evoke emotional or visceral reactions. This juried exhibition highlights the awe-inspiring photography created by members of PhotoMidwest .

Rotunda Gallery: Her Art, Various Artists, Tuesday, Sept. 10 – Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024: Her Art is a showcase of work by female-identifying teen artists that empowers girls to celebrate themselves not for what they look like, but for who they are.

Join us for our Artist Receptions

Hear directly from the artists before you browse the galleries.

All Galleries : Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Rotunda Stage. Artist Talks start at 6 p.m.