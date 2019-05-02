press release: Hot Club of Cowtown is a rowdy blend of Gypsy Jazz and the American Songbook. Fusing western swing and gypsy jazz, this internationally-touring trio will have you tapping your toes all night long. The fiddle, upright bass, and guitar merge together, creating music that hearkens to the days of Bob Wills & the Texas Playboys, incorporating elements of the Django Reinhardt's gypsy jazz sound. Top that off with tight harmonies and undeniable energy, and you've got something special. Spontaneous and quick witted, the members of Hot Club of Cowtown are experts on expansion. Their chemistry and vivacity pour out of every note, plucked or bowed. Beginning in the late nineties, Hot Club of Cowtown has used its uniquely international sound to tour the world, making friends and fans in The United States, United Kingdom, Azerbaijan, Oman, and Armenia. They've also had the opportunity to play with tastemakers like Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and Roxy Music.