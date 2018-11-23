Ice Age Trail Alliance-Dane County Chapter Hike

press release: Celebrate the rise of the full moon on this out and back walk on Dane County’s newest piece of Ice Age National Scenic Trail, built this past August 2018 in Cross Plains, an Ice Age Trail Community. The Trail climbs steeply up the ridge on the south side of the village, and should afford a fine view of this full moon to the east once you’re on top. If you go all the way to Hwy P, the one-way distance is about a mile. The moon rises around 5:15 pm. Headlamp or flashlight is recommended. Wear appropriate clothing for the weather and good sturdy shoes for walking. Leashed, well behaved dogs are welcome. And this is a family friendly event.