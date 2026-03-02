The Social Psychology of Socioeconomic Mobility

The Institute for Research on Poverty hosts seminars on the UW-Madison campus most Thursdays during the academic year. These presentations are free and open to the public. Room 8417.

media release: One of the most consistent and strongly held motivating forces is the goal of working towards the idea of a better life. Social psychological research provides a scientific understanding of the societal circumstances that guide people’s beliefs about whether socioeconomic mobility is possible. Furthermore, studies have demonstrated the consequence of these beliefs for how people imagine their own lives and pursue those visions. Around these insights, a rich accumulation of experimental research has shed new light on the psychological processes and social circumstances that help people to pursue goals of socioeconomic mobility. They illuminate the power and importance of systems that recognize the value of people’s identities that are often seen only as negative sources of marginalization to overcome. The studies also demonstrate key types of support that can lead to both achievement and well-being simultaneously, rather than success accompanied by social isolation and poor health.