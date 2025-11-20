Impact of the Chicago’s Universal Prekindergarten Expansion on Local Early Care and Education Market

The Institute for Research on Poverty hosts seminars on the UW-Madison campus most Thursdays during the academic year. These presentations are free and open to the public. Room 8417.

media release: Terri Sabol, associate professor, Department of Human Development and Social Policy, Northwestern University

12:15–1:30 pm, 8417 Sewell Social Science Building

This presentation explores the impact of the universal pre-kindergarten (UPK) expansion for four-year-olds in Chicago on the local early care and education (ECE) market. Utilizing a panel dataset on all ECE programs in the city from 2017-2023, we examine the effect of the UPK expansion on capacity and closures among local community-based organizations (CBOs), including center-based and family child care programs. We find that the UPK expansion did not lead to significant CBO closures or reduced market capacity. Interviews with CBO directors highlight how they adapted to the UPK expansion, such as expanding their programming for children aged three and under. Our findings suggest that it is possible to expand public pre-kindergarten without reducing capacity in the broader birth-to-five early care and education market.