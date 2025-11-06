Genetic Risk for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias: Cognition, Economic Behavior, and Long-Run Planning

The Institute for Research on Poverty hosts seminars on the UW-Madison campus most Thursdays during the academic year. These presentations are free and open to the public. Room 8417.

media release: Kevin Thom, associate professor, Department of Economics, University of Iowa

Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD) are widespread and costly. The severe under-diagnosis of ADRD impedes many people from preparing for its health and economic consequences. Existing work has identified several genetic predictors of ADRD, but genes do not yet figure prominently in ADRD screening. Using data from the Health and Retirement Study, we examine whether these genetic factors can significantly improve the prediction of future ADRD beyond what is possible using standard observables like past cognitive test scores and family history. We then test whether individuals with elevated genetic risk engage in behaviors that could help them plan for or respond to future ADRD.