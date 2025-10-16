Strengths-Based Approaches for Supporting Child Language Development to Buffer Against Economic Adversity
UW Social Sciences Building 1180 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
The Institute for Research on Poverty hosts seminars on the UW-Madison campus most Thursdays during the academic year.
media release: Rebecca Alper, assistant professor, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, University of Wisconsin–Madison
Early language skills are critical to lifelong academic and health outcomes. Experiencing early economic adversity is a group-level risk factor for children’s language skill development. However, on the individual, clinical level early interaction quality and language outcomes vary greatly. This talk will focus on examining systems- and individual-level factors associated with early language skills. Furthermore, we will discuss strengths-based approaches for supporting caregiver-child interaction, early language skills, and subsequent outcomes for families experiencing economic adversity.