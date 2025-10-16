Strengths-Based Approaches for Supporting Child Language Development to Buffer Against Economic Adversity

The Institute for Research on Poverty hosts seminars on the UW-Madison campus most Thursdays during the academic year. These presentations are free and open to the public. Room 8417.

media release: Rebecca Alper, assistant professor, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, University of Wisconsin–Madison

Early language skills are critical to lifelong academic and health outcomes. Experiencing early economic adversity is a group-level risk factor for children’s language skill development. However, on the individual, clinical level early interaction quality and language outcomes vary greatly. This talk will focus on examining systems- and individual-level factors associated with early language skills. Furthermore, we will discuss strengths-based approaches for supporting caregiver-child interaction, early language skills, and subsequent outcomes for families experiencing economic adversity.