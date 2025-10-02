Integrating the Study of Adverse Childhood Experiences and Poverty

The Institute for Research on Poverty hosts seminars on the UW-Madison campus most Thursdays during the academic year. These presentations are free and open to the public. Room 8417.

media release: Joshua Mersky, professor and co-director, Institute for Child and Family Well-Being, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and childhood poverty are interrelated phenomena with lasting effects, but they are often siloed in research, policy, and practice. This presentation will synthesize evidence that highlights the need for greater integration, including research that shows ACEs are unequally distributed along economic lines and that ACEs undermine economic attainments in later life. Research also suggests that disparities in the prevalence and consequences of ACEs are misestimated when income is ignored. Opportunities for consilience will be discussed, including expanding the ACE framework with indicators of economic insecurity, employing intersectional analytic strategies, and exploring prevention and intervention strategies that may have dual effects on ACEs and poverty.