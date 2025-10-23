Improving Economic Outcomes for Disadvantaged Youth with Disabilities: Evidence from PROMISE

The Institute for Research on Poverty hosts seminars on the UW-Madison campus most Thursdays during the academic year. These presentations are free and open to the public. Room 8417.

media release: Mike Levere, assistant professor, Department of Economics, Colgate University

Though numerous programs and policies have been shown to improve long-term outcomes for youth, finding similar successful efforts for youth with disabilities has been historically difficult. This talk will cover the results of a randomized controlled trial with 12,000 Supplemental Security Income recipients that offered intensive supports and services to youth with disabilities from low-income backgrounds. These services improved youth’s employment and reduced health care expenditures as they transitioned into adulthood. Mediation analysis suggests that early paid employment experiences played a critical role in these long-term improvements.