Economic Stability and Development: The Role of Family Income and Child Support

media release: Quentin Riser, assistant professor, Department of Human Development and Family Studies, University of Wisconsin–Madison

Economic stability in early childhood plays a crucial role in shaping both developmental outcomes in early life and economic mobility in adulthood. Using latent class growth analysis on data from the Early Childhood Longitudinal Study-Birth Cohort (ECLS-B), we identify distinct income trajectories and their association with school readiness, cognitive, and social-emotional development. Results indicate that children in persistently low-income families exhibit the poorest school readiness outcomes. Additionally, leveraging data from the Wisconsin Child Support Demonstration Evaluation (CSDE) and the Wisconsin Court Record Data (WCRD), we examine the long-term economic impact of child support receipt, finding that consistent support is associated with higher earnings in adulthood. Together, these findings underscore the interconnected nature of early financial stability, policy interventions, and long-term economic mobility.