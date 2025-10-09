In-Kind Transfers and Early Childhood Development: Evidence from Housing Assistance Lotteries

The Institute for Research on Poverty hosts seminars on the UW-Madison campus most Thursdays during the academic year. These presentations are free and open to the public. Room 8417.

Rob Collinson, Wilson Family LEO Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, University of Notre Dame

12:15–1:30 pm, 8417 Sewell Social Science Building

This talk examines how public housing and housing vouchers affect families’ housing circumstances and child development. Using randomized public housing and housing voucher offers from lottery-ordered waiting lists and housing applications linked to data on kindergarten readiness assessments, test scores, and Medicaid claims, we examine the impact of both programs on housing consumption and instability, neighborhood quality, and child development. Vouchers improve children’s early literacy skills, kindergarten readiness, subsequent test scores, and behavioral health, while public housing has no detectable effects on average.