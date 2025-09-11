The Politics of Protection: Responsible Mothers, Wage-Labor, and the Racialization of Early Foster Care, 1930s–1960s

The Institute for Research on Poverty hosts seminars on the UW-Madison campus most Thursdays during the academic year. These presentations are free and open to the public. Room 8417.

media release: Michaela Simmons, assistant professor, Department of Sociology, University of Wisconsin–Madison

12:15–1:30 pm, 8417 Sewell Social Science Building

Scholars increasingly frame the U.S. child protection system as a tool of racial punishment. Historians pinpoint the 1960s as a decisive moment of change, giving rise to damaging rhetoric about Black family pathology, as well as federal funding and mandated reporting which launched a program of surveillance and regulation. This talk offers a pre-history to this punitive turn—one animated by changes in economic security and constructs of work responsibility among low-income mothers in the developing welfare state of the 1930s.