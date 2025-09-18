Who Responds to Mental Health Crises in Wisconsin? Building Community-Engaged Research Linking EMS Responder Mental Health and Patient Outcomes

The Institute for Research on Poverty hosts seminars on the UW-Madison campus most Thursdays during the academic year. These presentations are free and open to the public. Room 8417.

media release: Rachel Odes, assistant professor, School of Nursing, University of Wisconsin–Madison; Paco Bonnín, paramedic/community paramedic, Madison Fire Department; and James Small, rural EMS outreach program manager, Wisconsin Office of Rural Health

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responders play a primary role in the healthcare delivery system. In many parts of Wisconsin, EMS agencies are faced with inadequate funding and pronounced workforce shortages, with these issues being most pronounced in rural areas. In addition to responding to urgent medical conditions, EMS responders also frequently manage mental health emergencies, often with minimal preparation. While some municipalities have deployed specialized responder units, such as Madison’s Community Alternative Response Emergency Service (CARES) team, most places in Wisconsin do not have this type of clinical support. When it comes to mental health crisis response, the EMS workforce faces combined pressures from the policy environment and fragmented mental health care services landscape. Improved efforts to grow the EMS workforce and expanded specialized mental health crisis interventions have the potential to support essential responders and provide the most appropriate type of trauma-informed care to those in need.