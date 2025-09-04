Structuring Consumption Subsidies: The Impact of Recurrent and One-Shot Food Vouchers and Cash Transfers on Grocery Purchases
UW Social Sciences Building 1180 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
The Institute for Research on Poverty hosts seminars on the UW-Madison campus most Thursdays during the academic year. These presentations are free and open to the public. Room 8417.
media release: Diane Schanzenbach, McCourt Chair, McCourt School of Public Policy, Georgetown University will present this seminar as part of the Fall 2025 IRP Seminar Series.
