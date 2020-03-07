Ice Age Trail Alliance-Dane County Chapter Work Day

press release: We will be cutting invasive brush and trees with hand tools, treating stumps and making brush piles along the central portion of the Table Bluff Segment. This type of trail maintenance work helps native wildflower species thrive come spring and creates a beneficial habitat for wildlife including birds, bees, and butterflies.

If you are a certified sawyer (chainsaw) and own personal protective equipment (PPE), please bring both. If you’re not certified to operate a chainsaw, but own PPE, you may bring it so you can work in tandem with a certified sawyer.

I will provide herbicide and loppers. I will also provide some food to share for lunch, including brats to cook on the fire.

Please bring work gloves and wear long sleeves to protect against the brush. If you need work gloves or protective eye glasses, let me know. If you like the warmth of a fire, you should be wearing wool or cotton as an outer layer. Fleece and synthetics will melt as a spark hit them. A sweatshirt on top of these will provide good protection.

If you plan to stay all day, please bring drinking water and some lunch.

Feel free to come if you can stay only part of the day. Please RSVP so I have enough tools with me.