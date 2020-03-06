press release: Friday, March 6: 9AM-7PM ($3 entry fee); Saturday, March 7: 9AM-5PM (free entry with pass); Sunday, March 8: 9AM-2PM (free Entry with pass, half price day! Many items half off).

Alliant Energy Center – Exhibition Hall D

Just Between Friends hosts pop-up kids consignment sales, providing a marketplace for families to buy (at 50-90% below retail price) and sell (earning money back on gently used items). Clothes size newborn-18/20 and Maternity -- toys, books, shoes, puzzles, baby equipment, and much more! All you need for your child found in over 25,000 square feet of shopping space in Exhibition Hall D.

Get your FREE admission pass by visiting our website!

Want to learn more?! Check out our website at danecounty.jbfsale.com!