press release:

SUNDAY, FEB 11, 1-2:30 PM KIDS’ ART ADVENTURES: BIG

Experience the sensation of scale—whether large or small—in BIG, an exhibition that focuses on the effects of scale on our per­ceptions. Then combine your imagination with your building skills to create a fanciful sculpture inspired by the Clayton Brothers’ Tim House and Roger Brown’s Skyscraper with Pyramid. Kids’ Art Adventures invite families to make art together in MMoCA’s classroom following lively discussions of art led by an experienced museum educator. Children aged six to ten and an accompanying adult begin by gathering in the MMoCA lobby at 1 pm. The workshops fill up, so come 15 minutes early to put your name on a sign-up list.