press release: Revel in the sheer size and refined beauty of the geo­metric sculptures in Joel Shapiro: The Bronzes. Then, put your inspiration to use while making a figurative sculpture out of geometric forms.

Families are invited to make art together in MMoCA’s classroom. First enjoy a lively discussion in the gal­leries, then experiment with what you have learned. Children aged six to ten with an adult are welcome. Kids’ Art Adventures are free and begin at 1 pm. Come 15 minutes early to sign up.