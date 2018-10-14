press release: Families are invited to make art together in MMoCA’s classroom. First enjoy a lively discussion in the gal­leries, then experiment with what you have learned. Children aged six to ten with an adult are welcome. Kids’ Art Adventures are free and begin at 1 pm. Come 15 minutes early to sign up.

Let your imagination fly as you consider the playful work on display in Eye Deal: Abstract Bodies of the Chicago Imagists. Afterward, create a multimedia col­lage based on Suellen Rocca’s painting, Game.