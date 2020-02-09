press release: Artist Ray Yoshida used a variety of methods to make his work, including a painting technique that resembles pointillist art—distinct dots of color applied in a pattern to create an image. After seeing his paintings up close in Ray Yoshida: The Spaces in Between, use a similar approach to make a colorful mosaic using stones, tiles, beads, and buttons.

Kids’ Art Adventures invite families to make art together in MMoCA’s classroom following guided discussion of art on view in the museum’s exhibitions. Six- to ten-year-olds and their families should meet promptly at 1 pm in MMoCA’s lobby; children must be accompanied by an adult. Space at Kids’ Art Adventures is limited to thirty children.