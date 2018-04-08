press release:

SUNDAY APR 8, 1-2:30 PM IDS’ ART ADVENTURES: JAUME PLENSA: TALKING CONTINENTS

Examine the intricacies of light, language, and form in Jaume Plensa’s Talking Continents. The artist’s vision of human understanding and connection comes to life in his large illuminated sculptures, which combine the human form with characters from eight languages. In the workshop, create a unique lantern that allows your vision to shine. Kids’ Art Adventures invite families to make art together in MMoCA’s classroom following lively discussions of art led by an experienced museum educator. Children aged six to ten and an accompanying adult begin by gathering in the MMoCA lobby at 1 pm. The workshops fill up, so come 15 minutes early to put your name on a sign-up list.