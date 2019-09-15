press release: Take in the dazzling colors, patterns, textures and materials on display in Jeffrey Gibson: Like a Hammer. Afterward, use these elements as inspiration to make a mixed-media wall hanging that expresses your unique vision.

Families are invited to make art together in MMoCA’s classroom after a lively discussion in the galleries. Activities are appropriate for kids ages six to ten; younger siblings are welcome. Kids’ Art Adventures are free and begin at 1 pm. Come 15 minutes early to sign up.