Kids' Art Adventures

press release: This weekend, MMoCA’s education team will be handing out free kids’ art supplies along with instructions to create your own project, based on works in the current exhibition Amy Cutler: A Narrative Thread. Discover the repeated themes and detailed patterns in Cutler's intricate drawings of fairy-tale-like worlds. Then use the supplies in the ArtKit to create a mixed-media artist's book inspired by her work.

Supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Stop by the MMoCA lobby this weekend and join in the fun! While you’re here, take a look at A Narrative Thread for some inspiration. A virtual tour of the exhibition is also available here!