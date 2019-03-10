press release: Consider the ways in which artists like Chuck Close approach portraiture in Mirror Image and learn how to make a unique portrait by painting with paper pulp.

Kids’ Art Adventures invite families to make art together in MMoCA’s classroom following lively discussions of art led by an experienced museum educator. Children aged six to ten and an accompanying adult begin by gathering in the MMoCA lobby at 1 pm; younger siblings are welcome. The workshops fill up, so come 15 minutes early to put your name on a sign-up list.