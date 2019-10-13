press release: Step into the fantastic world of art in Ray Yoshida: The Spaces in Between to explore the relationship between forms both found and created. Then make a pop-up book that tells a visual story with the forms that you enjoy most.

Families are invited to make art together in MMoCA’s classroom after a lively discussion in the galleries. Activities are appropriate for kids ages six to ten; younger siblings are welcome. Kids’ Art Adventures are free and begin at 1 pm. Come 15 minutes early to sign up.