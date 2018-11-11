press release: Families are invited to make art together in MMoCA’s classroom. First enjoy a lively discussion in the gal­leries, then experiment with what you have learned. Children aged six to ten with an adult are welcome. Kids’ Art Adventures are free and begin at 1 pm. Come 15 minutes early to sign up.

Enjoy the immersive experience of William J. O’Brien’s Reliquary, and let the mystical installation inspire you to create a painted fabric artwork.