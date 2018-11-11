Kids' Art Adventures
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Families are invited to make art together in MMoCA’s classroom. First enjoy a lively discussion in the galleries, then experiment with what you have learned. Children aged six to ten with an adult are welcome. Kids’ Art Adventures are free and begin at 1 pm. Come 15 minutes early to sign up.
Enjoy the immersive experience of William J. O’Brien’s Reliquary, and let the mystical installation inspire you to create a painted fabric artwork.
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
