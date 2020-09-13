press release: MMoCA invites families to pick up a free Kids' Art Adventures ArtKit complete with supplies and instructions for at-home artmaking inspired by art at the museum. To pick up an ArtKit, stop by MMoCA's lobby from 1-2 pm Sunday, September 13. And, while you’re here, take a moment to show your children the artwork in the MMoCA galleries that inspires the Art Adventure of the week.

This week, transform yourself into a creature of your choosing after exploring the rich detail and wild fantasy in Robert Lostutter's exquisite paintings of bird-humans on view in Uncommon Accumulation: The Mark and Judy Bednar Collection of Chicago Imagism. Take your ArtKit home to make a mask that expresses your imaginative identity.

ArtKits are limited and available first-come, first-served, with a maximum of two kits per family; activities are easily duplicated for larger family groups. Easy-to-use instructions will be available online at mmoca.org/learn/for-kids for each Art Adventure.