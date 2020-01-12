press release: The 2019 Wisconsin Triennial includes works by artists who create characters to tell stories. Step into these fictional worlds, and then make your own imaginary characters come to life as figurative sculptures.

Families are invited to make art together in MMoCA's classroom after a lively discussion in the galleries. Activities are appropriate for kids ages six to ten; younger siblings are welcome. Kids' Art Adventures are free and begin at 1 pm. Come 15 minutes early to sign up.