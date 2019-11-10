press release: Enjoy a variety of artwork in the Wisconsin Triennial that highlights the natural landscapes of our world. Then use printmaking techniques to create a postcard celebrating your favorite aspects of nature. What a treat for someone to receive handmade mail from a young Wisconsin artist!

Families are invited to make art together in MMoCA’s classroom after a lively discussion in the galleries. Activities are appropriate for kids ages six to ten; younger siblings are welcome. Kids’ Art Adventures are free and begin at 1 pm. Come 15 minutes early to sign up.