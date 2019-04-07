press release: Create a fantastical multi-media creation based on the imaginative work made by Madison students in the Young At Art exhibition.

Kids’ Art Adventures invite families to make art together in MMoCA’s classroom following lively discussions of art led by an experienced museum educator. Children aged six to ten and an accompanying adult begin by gathering in the MMoCA lobby at 1 pm; younger siblings are welcome. The workshops fill up, so come 15 minutes early to put your name on a sign-up list.