press release: Beat cabin fever at the Madison Kids Expo on March 2-3, at the Alliant Energy Center from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.! This annual expo is the perfect place for families to learn, explore and play together.

Parents and kids alike will enjoy this two-day event, which offers information and samples on everything kid-related, as well as interactive exhibits and places to play. Tickets are $6 in advance/$8 at the door (adults) and $4 in advance/$5 at the door (kids). Tickets are on sale now at madisonkidsexpo.com. Kids 2 and under are free!

Kids of all ages can play the day away at our 10+ Play Zones, including inflatables, face painting, a climbing wall, photo booth, a “left turn only” maze, pony rides, petting zoo, and more!

On the Main Stage, families can enjoy shows and demonstrations from area businesses, such as Tutu School Sun Prairie, Kicks Unlimited, Fairytale Princess performers, Kehl’s Dance School, Silver Lining Tae-Kwon-Do, Trinity Irish Dancers and Ballet Folklorico Mexico.

Parents will appreciate the wide variety of vendors and local family-related businesses in attendance. Shop for toys and games, sports and fitness, learning devices, safety products, health and nutrition clinics, pediatricians, martial arts, dancing, day cares, schools, natural products, activity equipment, camps and more.

For a full list of exhibitors and the complete event schedule, visit the website.