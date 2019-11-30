Kids in the Rotunda
Overture Center-Rotunda Stage 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music by Madison Mystery Tour, 9:30 am, 11 am & 1 pm.
press release: Madison Mystery Tour is a Madison-based group that specializes in note-for-note renditions of the music of the Beatles. Dubbed “the Beatles Purists” by the Wisconsin State Journal, Madison Mystery Tour’s fun, engaging shows have been drawing sell-out crowds for years. They are thrilled to return to Kids in the Rotunda for a celebration of the Fab Four with songs, stories, and audience participation.
