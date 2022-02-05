ONLINE: Kids in the Rotunda
This Kids in the Rotunda event will be available online only. Virtual performances will be available to watch on YouTube and the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook Page.
press release: Black Star Drum Line is in its 14th year as a youth percussive arts group and was founded by Grammy nominated drummer, producer and music educator Joey B. Banks. Since 2008, the drum line has gone from being a volunteer youth arts project to one of the most popular youth performing arts groups in the State of Wisconsin.
Learn more about Black Star Drum Line at www.blackstardrumline.com or www.facebook.com/
