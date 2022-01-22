ONLINE: Kids in the Rotunda

Free performance by David Landau, 9:30 am, 11 am & 1 pm. https://www.facebook. com/events/436090468101041/

press release: David Landau is a former first grade teacher, an award-winning musician and entertainer, and he is very funny. David's personal appearances are upbeat musical programs that keep children engaged and constantly thinking. The kids sing some, move some, act some, dance some, shout just a little bit, and laugh a bunch. The adults just sit back and enjoy the show.

Free 45-minute performances at 9:30 am, 11 am and 1 pm. The 1 pm performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4148 for accommodation.